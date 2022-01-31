Hilarious! Imlie's Arpita Rathore aka Rajshri Rani shares a Jugadu hack that is unmissable!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Imlie ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Currently the show is going through some high voltage drama that has made viewers more curious about the character development along with its intriguing conflicts between them. In this video we see Rajshri Rani and Fahmaan Khan who play the character of Arpita Rathore and Aryan Singh Rathore in the show. Fahmaan has caught Rajshri combing her hair with a fork! Yes you read it right! Isn't it a jugadu way to deal with quick hair fixes?

Check out the funny video:

Fans are just loving their off screen bond and are curious to see what twists and turns they will further come across in the show.

In the cureent track we that, When the Pagdandiya villagers trap Aryan and Imlie,

The situation gets tough.

Thankfully, Aryan and Imlie don’t fall weak into their trap and bravely fight back.

And that’s when they come across Aditya

What will happen next ?

