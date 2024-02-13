Hilarious! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab wants to operate on Krushal Ahuja for THIS reason and it will make you ROFL

MUMBAI: Jhanak has been winning hearts with its emotional storyline. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardships. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Viewers are loving the chemistry between the duo and their performance. Especially the new track where their bond is growing has been loved by fans.

Hiba Nawab and Krushal, who has a huge fan following, keep sharing glimpses from the show. The duo have now shared a hilarious reel on Instagram where Krushal is the patient and Hiba is in a nurse’s attire. She tells him that they will have to operate on him as the doctor’s scissor was mistakenly left in his stomach. Krushal on the other hand will tell her not to operate on him instead add the money of the scissors to his final bill.

Check out the video here;

