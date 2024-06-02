Hilarious! Jhanak's Krushal Ahuja shares a funny video where he got a scolding on sets, check out why

Fans love the new and innocent chemistry between Krushal and Hiba. Krushal who essays the lead role of Anirudh has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and updates of the show.
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, has brought its audience a new show, Jhanak. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma will essay the character of Arshi in the show. 

Fans are loving the new and innocent chemistry between Krushal and Hiba. Krushal who essays the lead role of Anirudh has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and updates of the show. He has now re-shared a funny video from the sets of his show where his cast members like Hiba Nawab, Chandni Sharma, Puneet Panjwani, among others are seen. Someone from the set is seen shouting at the cast as they are all pretending to cry for Anirush aka Krushal. MEanwhile his co-star Chandni Singh captioned the video, “Aniii K Liye sab ro rahe hain but mujhe daant pad gayi”

In the current track of the show, Anirudh meets with an accident. Tejas and Jhanak see the accident news. Jhanak is shocked. Bipasha shouts and calls everyone. She says I have to call Arshi, Chotan calls and says Anirudh met with an accident. Tanuja gets dizzy. Tejas says Anirudh is fighting for his life, maybe he lost, and doesn't know thatr he is alive or dead. Jhanak says don’t dare to say anything, show me the news. Tejas tells her the news. He says you can’t do anything now, fate supports good people. Jhanak cries. Tejas smiles.

