Hilarious! Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever takes the internet by storm with her mimicry skills, and here is a proof

MUMBAI: Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is recognized for her comic timing and mimicry. She is as good as her father when it comes to mimicking popular celebs. Her new video featuring Rakhi Sawant serves as proof.

The clip sees Jamie copying Rakhi's style and saying, "Hello guys, this is Rakhi. Aur aaj mein gym mein aayi hun. Aur aaj mein hardcore workouting karungi aur aise mazze se workout karungi na...sab ko dikha dungi weight loss kar ke. Chalo, I am ready."

Just then Rakhi appears in the video and goes, "Hello duplicate, this is original. Lets do workouts." Jamie is thrilled to have her but acts surprised. She captioned the video as, "LET’s DO WORKOUTSssss ft @rakhisawant2511."

The video has been loved by many popular celebs who reacted to it in the comments. Nicole Concessao wrote, "This blew my mind, OMG." Bhakhtyar Irani commented, "Let's goosss toss dooss workoutsss."

Vivek Dahiya, Amrita Rao, Anita Raaj and Geeta Kapur were some others who couldn't stop laughing after watching the video.

Rakhi Sawant's popularity soared after her participation in Bigg Boss 14 and 15. She was hailed as an 'entertainer' in both the seasons, a tag she has lived up to even otherwise in her real life and through social media.

Credit: ETimes