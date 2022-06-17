Hilarious! Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever takes the internet by storm with her mimicry skills, and here is a proof

Jamie Lever is known for her mimicry and comedy just like her father Bollywood actor Johny Lever who has ruled the silver screen for ages

 

Jamie Lever

MUMBAI: Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is recognized for her comic timing and mimicry. She is as good as her father when it comes to mimicking popular celebs. Her new video featuring Rakhi Sawant serves as proof.

The clip sees Jamie copying Rakhi's style and saying, "Hello guys, this is Rakhi. Aur aaj mein gym mein aayi hun. Aur aaj mein hardcore workouting karungi aur aise mazze se workout karungi na...sab ko dikha dungi weight loss kar ke. Chalo, I am ready."

Also Read: Must Read! I had to break people's mindset: Jamie Lever on her struggles

Just then Rakhi appears in the video and goes, "Hello duplicate, this is original. Lets do workouts." Jamie is thrilled to have her but acts surprised. She captioned the video as, "LET’s DO WORKOUTSssss ft @rakhisawant2511."

The video has been loved by many popular celebs who reacted to it in the comments. Nicole Concessao wrote, "This blew my mind, OMG." Bhakhtyar Irani commented, "Let's goosss toss dooss workoutsss."

Vivek Dahiya, Amrita Rao, Anita Raaj and Geeta Kapur were some others who couldn't stop laughing after watching the video.

Also Read: Revealed! Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever opened up on how the comedy king motivated her for the tough journey in the world of entertainment

Rakhi Sawant's popularity soared after her participation in Bigg Boss 14 and 15. She was hailed as an 'entertainer' in both the seasons, a tag she has lived up to even otherwise in her real life and through social media.

