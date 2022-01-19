Hilarious! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Goli Bua aka Delnaaz Irani and Chanchal Chacha aka Mehul Nisar will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se is a drama-packed serial with everything that’s needed to make the viewers go crazy over a show.

The show revolves around a Scientist Anubhav who is from a middle-class joint family while Gungun is a selectively compassionate rich spoilt brat. It stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead roles. Here is a funny reel shared by Goli Bua aka Delnaaz Irani and Chanchal Chacha aka Mehul Nisar that will leave you in splits

Check out the video:

We know you can't control but laugh out loud hearing the funny dialogue. Fans are very excited to know that will Gungun and Anubhav co-exist happily or will they pick fights every time they meet?

Will Gungun see an unexpected side of Anubhav in the current track?

