Hilarious! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Goli Bua aka Delnaaz Irani and Chanchal Chacha aka Mehul Nisar will leave you in splits

The show stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead roles.

Shraddha Mestry's picture
By Shraddha Mestry
19 Jan 2022 01:50 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se is a drama-packed serial with everything that’s needed to make the viewers go crazy over a show.

The show revolves around a Scientist Anubhav who is from a middle-class joint family while Gungun is a selectively compassionate rich spoilt brat. It stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead roles. Here is a funny reel shared by Goli Bua aka Delnaaz Irani and Chanchal Chacha aka Mehul Nisar that will leave you in splits

Check out the video: 

 

 

We know you can't control but laugh out loud hearing the funny dialogue. Fans are very excited to know that will Gungun and Anubhav co-exist happily or will they pick fights every time they meet?

Will Gungun see an unexpected side of Anubhav in the current track?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

