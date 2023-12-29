Hilarious! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actors Kishori Shahane and Sriti Jha's relationship on set is exposed, take a look

Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta, played by the immensely popular actress Sriti Jha, and Virat, brought to life by the charismatic Arjit Taneja.
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta, played by the immensely popular actress Sriti Jha, and Virat, brought to life by the charismatic Arjit Taneja. 

Also read - Zee TV hosts Christmas bash on the sets of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

As their paths intertwine, the audience will witness the collision of two distinct, diverse worlds. While she’s a romantic Marathi Mulgi who believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership, he is a worldly wise Punjabi Munda who harbors a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers. 

Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show has a layered narrative, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

Now, a few moments ago, Kishori Shahane, who plays the role Babita Ahuja in the show, uploaded a fun reel in collaboration with Sriti Jha. The reel depicted the on-set masti and fun times enjoyed by the cast of the show. Take a look -

In the reel, Kishori and Sriti expose some 'relations' that 'work differently at times'. Arjit Taneja is seen shocked by the shenanigans. Of course, all of this is done in jest.

What do you think about the current track of the show?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 19:22

Hilarious! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actors Kishori Shahane and Sriti Jha's relationship on set is exposed, take a look
