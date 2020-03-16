Hilarious! Kapil Sharma says he was born only to interview Akshay Kumar's heroines

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show has consistently maintained its position among the top-rated shows on TV screens with its engaging and entertaining content. It has been graced by numerous celebs in the past numerous episodes, including Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Neha Dhupia, and Tiger Shroff. The upcoming episode will be graced by the action star of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar.

Akshay will now be seen opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in period drama, Prithviraj. Kapil seemed to troll him about his co-stars.

Kapil talks about how Akshay was romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when the comedian was in school. He said Akshay was romancing Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif on screen when Kapil was in college. Talking about his latest films in which he has been seen romancing Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi on screen, Kapil said, "Hum to bas inki heroines ke interview karne ke liye paida huye hain" (We are born to just interview his heroines).

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the titular role while Manushi plays Sanyogita. Akshay was earlier seen with Kiara in Laxmmi Bomb and with Kriti in Bachchhan Paandey.

Kapil Sharma hosts popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Television. He has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Earlier this year, he commenced the shooting of his next film with filmmaker Nandita Das. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Nandita's untitled project, will feature Kapil in the role of a food delivery rider.

