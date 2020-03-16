Hilarious! Kapil Sharma says he was born only to interview Akshay Kumar's heroines

The Kapil Sharma Show has consistently maintained its position among the top-rated shows on TV screens with its engaging and entertaining content. It has been graced by numerous celebs in the past numerous episodes, including Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Neha Dhupia, and Tiger Shroff.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 18:54
Hilarious! Kapil Sharma says he was born only to interview Akshay Kumar's heroines

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show has consistently maintained its position among the top-rated shows on TV screens with its engaging and entertaining content. It has been graced by numerous celebs in the past numerous episodes, including Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Neha Dhupia, and Tiger Shroff. The upcoming episode will be graced by the action star of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ishq Subhan Allah actor Ayush Shrivastava roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

Akshay will now be seen opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in period drama, Prithviraj. Kapil seemed to troll him about his co-stars.

Kapil talks about how Akshay was romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when the comedian was in school. He said Akshay was romancing Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif on screen when Kapil was in college. Talking about his latest films in which he has been seen romancing Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi on screen, Kapil said, "Hum to bas inki heroines ke interview karne ke liye paida huye hain" (We are born to just interview his heroines).

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the titular role while Manushi plays Sanyogita. Akshay was earlier seen with Kiara in Laxmmi Bomb and with Kriti in Bachchhan Paandey.

Kapil Sharma hosts popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Television. He has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Earlier this year, he commenced the shooting of his next film with filmmaker  Nandita Das. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Nandita's untitled project, will feature Kapil in the role of a food delivery rider.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Kapil Sharma Akshay Kumar Madhuri Dixit Manushi Chillar Kriti Sanon The Kapil Sharma Show Prithviraj Actors Entertainment TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 18:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh No! Armaan aka Ankit Siwach is furious at costar due to this reason in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si...
Sirf Tum: Exclusive! Suhani tries to commit suicide; Ranveer reveals the reason behind not marrying her!
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Natasha to get engaged to Karan Luthra?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Super Hot! Ankit Siwach looks dapper, donning these funky accessories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Udaariyaan: Emotional! Tanya’s question takes Fateh to a memory lane
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
MUMBAI: Every time Ranveer Singh steps out, he becomes the talk of the town owing to his fashion choices. While the...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
Latest Video