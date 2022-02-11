Hilarious! Kapil takes a humourous dig at Rajkummar Rao on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's film Badhaai Do has released. The actors visited The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their film. Host Kapil asked Rajkummar about the purpose of his chiselled physique, saying that he did not get to romance Bhumi in the movie.

Sony shared the promo with the caption, "Waise @kapilsharma ki baat sahi hai @rajkummar_rao ji, itni body banayi hai toh uska istemaal bhi karna chahiye tha!" (Kapil Sharma is right, Rajkummar has made such a fantastic body, it should have been utilised).

Have a look.

Rajkummar is wearing a black kurta pyjama and jacket, while Bhumi Pednekar is in a white saree. Reacting to the Badhaai Do trailer, Kapil asks the actor, "Aapne badi achhi body banayi hai. Na to aap Bhumi se romance karte nazar aarahe hain trailer me, na aap gundo ko peet rahe hain, bola nahi aapne director se ‘mere ko kya cylinder uthwane ke liye meri body banwai hai" (You have made such a nice body. Neither you are seen romancing Bhumi nor are you seen beating up goons in Badhaai Do trailer. Didn't you ask the director if he wanted you to have this body for lifting cylinders)'?

Badhaai Do is the spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The film tracks the story of two closeted homosexuals who enter into a marriage of convenience.

Credits: Hindustan Times



