Hilarious! Karan Johar pulls Farah Khan’s leg for her pink attire on the sets of Hunarbaaz

MUMBAI: Farah Khan will be gracing the sets of Hunarbaaz soon, and the BTS video of Karan Johar teasing her for her look has caught netizens’ attention. Karan Johar who is presently one of the judges of the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’ left no stones unturned to pull Farah’s leg and the funny banter between them will make you laugh out loud.

Karan Johar shared a BTS video from the sets of his recent show Hunarbaaz. The upcoming episode will be graced by Farah Khan and Madhuri Dixit. In the video, he is seen making fun of the bring pink outfit of Farah Khan. He first offered a glimpse of the set as he says, “elegant, subtle, quite light, elegant” and then screams on seeing Farah.

He said, “I have never seen a blob of pink like this in my life.” Farah retaliates saying, ‘Call me Pinky”. He asked her what inspired her to wear something like this, to which she pulls his leg saying that in Covid, people are wearing dark and dull colors, hence she wanted to wear bright.

Karan teases her saying, “Do you want to scare your kids on daily basis like this, and is this even required?” To this, she said, “My kids have seen me without makeup and they are still not scared.”

Credit: Pinkvilla