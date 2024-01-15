Hilarious! Karan Kundrra's unstoppable laughter as Tejasswi Prakash forgets her passport; Check out the video here!

Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra enjoy traveling outside of work and frequently post updates about their travels on social media. However, yesterday, before they could board their flight to Dubai, a small incident happened at the Mumbai airport.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 10:23
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Famous actors Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have amassed a sizable fan base and are quite well-liked in the television business. This famous pair enjoys traveling outside of work and frequently posts updates about their travels on social media. However,  yesterday, before they could board their flight to Dubai, a small incident happened at the Mumbai airport.

(Also read: Woah! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the reason why she kept her relationship with Karan Kundrra public, read to find out )

Tejaswi Prakash forgot her passport, but her beau Karan Kundrra promised to make this awkward circumstance unforgettable. Karan recorded the actress on his Instagram story when she was asking someone over the phone to get the passport. In the video, Karan told the audience, "We are going Dubai. She brought her passport but left the old passport at home which has visa. So now Aunty is coming."

The actress from Naagin 6 was spotted requesting that Karan send someone to pick up her passport. Tejasswi's response to this heated circumstance was captured on camera by Karan, and the actress informed him, "It's not funny." Karan laughed non-stop and said, "I was not tensed so much even during exams."

Tejasswi is heard requesting her mother to come to the international airport so that her passport can be delivered while they are conversing. After a while, Karan runs into the airport after obtaining Tejasswi's mother's passport at the main entrance.

At the main airport entrance, we even struck up a lively conversation with the security guard. The actor promised the security guard that he would grant his request to star in more web series. The guard wanted Karan to do more of them. The well-liked Bigg Boss 15 contestant couldn't stop giggling as he came to Tejasswi.

Tejasswi was observed complaining to the airport officials about Karan, stating that she was annoyed that he was filming a video in such a tense situation when they were already late. Tejasswi later posted a video on her Instagram story showing her relief at having boarded the aircraft. Even so, Tejasswi was seen smiling in the video as Karan made fun of her and her mother for having worked so hard to get her passport.

These two are well-known for having a lighthearted and lively relationship that constantly sets the bar high for others. In terms of Tejasswi's career, she was recently featured in the Aidan Na Nach music video. Karan, on the other hand, last appeared with Mouni Roy hosting Temptation Island.

(Also read: Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra TejRan Bigg Boss 16 Naagin Ekta Kapoor TV news Fashion lifestyle TV stars TV actors TV actresses LOVE Digital News OTT NEWS Bollywood Bollywood actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 10:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha will groove to Ghani Bawri making Dhaval nervous
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films...
Stunning! Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur embark on a 'Sea-Nic' mini-moon in Dubai; Says ‘Reminiscing recent mini-moon’
MUMBAI: Skilled dancer and actress Mukti Mohan is having a great time right now since she and her true love, Kunal...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Jay gets addicted to drinks again, is not able to control his anger
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Yay! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and the cast of Udaariyaan spend quality time as they have a reunion
MUMBAI: Colors has been presenting some very unique and distinguished projects much to the entertainment of the...
Recent Stories
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan
Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur
Stunning! Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur embark on a 'Sea-Nic' mini-moon in Dubai; Says ‘Reminiscing recent mini-moon’
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta
Yay! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and the cast of Udaariyaan spend quality time as they have a reunion
Sania Mirza
What! Sania Mirza’s drastic step of cleaning pictures with Shoaib Malik from her social media profile amid escalating divorce speculations
Gurpreet
Actor Gurpreet Singh discusses his role in Chaand Jalne Laga; He says, "I've managed to establish a connection with the role, despite no personal similarities”
Arav
Arav Chowdharry opens up on being part of Shrimad Ramayana
Sheela
I love television and it’s no less than any other medium : Sheela Sharma