Hilarious! Karan Kundrra's unstoppable laughter as Tejasswi Prakash forgets her passport; Check out the video here!

MUMBAI: Famous actors Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have amassed a sizable fan base and are quite well-liked in the television business. This famous pair enjoys traveling outside of work and frequently posts updates about their travels on social media. However, yesterday, before they could board their flight to Dubai, a small incident happened at the Mumbai airport.

Tejaswi Prakash forgot her passport, but her beau Karan Kundrra promised to make this awkward circumstance unforgettable. Karan recorded the actress on his Instagram story when she was asking someone over the phone to get the passport. In the video, Karan told the audience, "We are going Dubai. She brought her passport but left the old passport at home which has visa. So now Aunty is coming."

The actress from Naagin 6 was spotted requesting that Karan send someone to pick up her passport. Tejasswi's response to this heated circumstance was captured on camera by Karan, and the actress informed him, "It's not funny." Karan laughed non-stop and said, "I was not tensed so much even during exams."

Tejasswi is heard requesting her mother to come to the international airport so that her passport can be delivered while they are conversing. After a while, Karan runs into the airport after obtaining Tejasswi's mother's passport at the main entrance.

At the main airport entrance, we even struck up a lively conversation with the security guard. The actor promised the security guard that he would grant his request to star in more web series. The guard wanted Karan to do more of them. The well-liked Bigg Boss 15 contestant couldn't stop giggling as he came to Tejasswi.

Tejasswi was observed complaining to the airport officials about Karan, stating that she was annoyed that he was filming a video in such a tense situation when they were already late. Tejasswi later posted a video on her Instagram story showing her relief at having boarded the aircraft. Even so, Tejasswi was seen smiling in the video as Karan made fun of her and her mother for having worked so hard to get her passport.

These two are well-known for having a lighthearted and lively relationship that constantly sets the bar high for others. In terms of Tejasswi's career, she was recently featured in the Aidan Na Nach music video. Karan, on the other hand, last appeared with Mouni Roy hosting Temptation Island.

Credits – Pinkvilla