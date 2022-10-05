HILARIOUS: Kartik Aryan’s SAVAGE REPLY to Kapil Sharma on his chemistry with his female co-stars will leave you in SPLITS!

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television.

The non-fiction reality show has been constantly entertaining the masses and every weekend, celebrities grace the stage to promote their upcoming projects. Kapil Sharma has gained immense fame due to his impromptu comic timing and sense of humour.

This weekend, Aneez Bazmee along with the lead starcast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani will be seen gracing the show. According to the glimpse of the episode shared on social media, Kapil can be seen complimenting him of how he looks good with almost every actress he shares screen presence with and the chemistry comes across very naturally. Kapil also tells Kiara that she is very beautiful and that he loves her.

On this, Kartik can be seen telling him that it is just like how Kapil repeats the same dialogue every weekend with the female celebrities gracing the show, thus breaking into ripples of laughter.

Take a look:

Now isn’t that hilarious?

Tell us how excited are you to watch Kartik and Kiara liven up the silver screen on The Kapil Sharma Show!

Kapil Sharma and his show are loved by fans worldwide. Kapil also never misses a chance to acknowledge his fans and often greets them on social media. The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar amongst others.

