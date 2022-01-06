Hilarious! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nikki Tamboli gets brutally trolled for showing her condolences for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

A video of Nikki Tamboli is gone viral over the social media wherein she is expressing her condolences and was seen weeping for Late Punjabi rockstar – Sidhu Moose Wala. But well on her video, netizens have brutally trolled her for her gesture of showing her emotions.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 13:46
Nikki-sidhu

MUMBAI : Some days before, the whole nation was in grief because Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in a very brutal way.

Hours after his dreadful scene death Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar had issued a statement with regards to the incident on Sunday.

He confessed on the social media that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the murder of the singer.

As per Goldy Brar, Sidhu was responsible for the killing of his brother Vicky Middukhehra, but the police didn’t act on this. He was also behind the encounter of his brother Ankit Bhadu.

Die-hard fans of Sidhu are in shock as they are not able to digest that their favourite singer has been murdered and so is  Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli.

Recently, a video of Nikki Tamboli is gone viral over the social media wherein she is expressing her condolences and was seen weeping for Late Punjabi rockstar – Sidhu Moose Wala.

Have a look at the video!

But well on her video, netizens have brutally trolled her for her gesture of showing her emotions.

The comment of the netizens reads as!

Amit Kumar - Over acting kr diya.. Dekh ke ye dukh lagta he ki kabhi agar kuch hota he ta kuch celebrities limelight me ane ke liye over acting krte hain

Iqra Navi - Fake lady baad me pose bhi de rahi hai picture ke liye

Rohit Baddi - Nautankibaj fame k liya che man

Momin Rabbiz - Whaaa kya acting hai

Aamir Pathan - Acting ke pure 100 mese 100 number

Gulshan Sahani - overacting k 5 rupess cut kar iske

Abhishek Sankhla - Amazing , haven't scene her crying with his brother death

Adnan - She's acting .....after wearing mask she was laughing .....doing anything for publicity

Video credits - Viral Bhayani. 

So, what is your take on this gesture?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Nikki Tamboli Bigg Boss 14 BB14 Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 KKK11 Sidhu Moosewala Punjabi singer murder case TellyChakkar nikki troll
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

