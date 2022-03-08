HILARIOUS! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi set major BFF goals, but look who seems ANNOYED with them

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently running on the small screens and also entertaining the viewers.

We have seen how the contestants are trying their best to perform each and every stunt.

Apart from showing their daredevil avatar, the contestants are having a gala time shooting for the show and also when they are not performing stunts.

We have seen how the contestants are getting along well.

A lot of fun pictures, BTS and Instagram reels are shared by the contestants.

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair Rahmani seems to be having a whale of a time together.

We have seen them constantly posting pictures and videos even after they returned from South Africa.

Their latest Instagram reel proves that they are truly BFFs who can't stop posing.

But the hilarious twist to this is that Jannat's brother Ayaan Zubair is taking their pictures while these beauties can't stop posing and he seems quite annoyed.

Take a look:

Well, Ayaan Zubair's reaction is literally every guy who feels the same when he clicks pictures of female fans.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Latest Video