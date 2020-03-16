Hilarious! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Sriti Jha has a funny birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an amazing update from the telly world.

Sriti Jha is a well-known actress in the industry. She became famous after acting in the Zee TV serial Kumkum Bhagya for more than 7 years. Sriti Jha portrayed the iconic character of Pragya. Fans loved her chemistry and her performance in the show. Sriti has quit the show, and it seems that she is on a travel spree. She loves to travel and try adventurous things like snorkelling.

Sriti Jha made her debut back in the year 2007 playing the character of Malini Sharma in Disney India's teen drama Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. Later on, she went on to be a part of Jiya Jale where she played Sunaina Kotak.

She was recently seen in a stunt-based reality show – Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but got evicted. She performed the tasks flawlessly.

But apart from this stuff, Sriti has been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Kunal Karan Kapoor.

Their relationship had become a topic of discussion in the tinsel town, but they never made their relationship official.

Since Kunal is celebrating his birthday today, Sriti made it special for him by sharing a birthday wish for him.

She posted a picture on social media and wrote a message, “Happy birthday @kunalkarankapoor Wishing you lots of grumps and more farts. Stay cool.”

Have a look!

Kunal, we wish you a happy birthday!

