HILARIOUS! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya's advice on LOVE will leave you in splits

After being married to Rahul for several months, Shraddha Arya has a piece of very funny but relatable advice for everyone who is in love.

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is currently seen playing the role of Preeta in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and the viewers have showered all their love and support to both shows.

Shraddha has become a household name for her character Preeta.

While Sharddha romanced Dheeraj Dhoopar for 5 years in the show, she is currently seen opposite Shakti Arora.

The duo's on-screen pairing has worked wonders.

We all know that Shraddha is now happily married to longtime beau Rahul Nagal. The actress took wedding vows with Rahul last year in a lavish ceremony in Delhi.

Ever since then, Shraddha and Rahul are seen painting the town red with their love.

ALSO READ: Don't miss out on the fun moments with Zee Kutumb


And now, after being married to Rahul for several months, Shraddha has a piece of very funny but relatable advice for everyone who is in love.

Her latest reel is on the same and we can't stop laughing.

Take a look:

Well, everyone out there who is seeking for love and gas failed, Shraddha's reel might help you.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  BIG TWIST! Pallavi to mend her ways after Ranbir gives her a REALITY CHECK in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya?

