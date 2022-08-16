HILARIOUS! Look who is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh's new BBF from the telly town and here's what she made her do

Ayesha Singh has already made her mark in the TV industry with her role Sai Chavan in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular and watched shows of small screens. 

We all know that a lot of drama is going on in the show. 

Well, after running on small screens for almost two years now. 

Ayesha Singh is playing the lead role in the show.

She is playing the role of Sai in the drama series. 

The actress is paired opposite Neil Bhatt in the show. 

Well, we all know that actress often share a great bond with the actors of other shows. 

And now, it seems Ayesha has found her BFF and it is none other than Celesti Bairagey. 

The pretty actress has shared a hilarious reel on Instagram which proves that only best friends can be like this. 

Celesti is forcefully dragging Ayesha inside a room where there is a lizard. 

Take a look:

The reel is quite relatable and fun to watch. 

Ayesha has already made her mark as an actress in the TV industry while Celesti is all set to make her big TV debut in a lead role with Rajjo. The show will soon launch on Star Plus. 

What do you think about these new BFFs? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

