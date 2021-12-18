HILARIOUS! Look who turned TMKOC's Dayaben and Sundarlal on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is working wonders ever since the first episode.

The show has witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the story.

The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is quite interesting as Sai and Virat's relationship has once again landed in big trouble.

While a lot of drama is going on in the show, the upcoming episodes are surely going to be of interesting twists and turns.

We have seen how the actors perform complex scenes each and every day.

However, they have an equal amount of fun on the set while they are not shooting.

A lot of fun BTS pictures and videos are shared by actors where we can see how they have a ball of a time.

Aishwarya Sharma is one of them who is extremely fun-loving on the sets of the show.

We see her making funny Instagram reels and much more and sharing them on social media.

The actress is a diehard fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Dayaben and we have often seen her making reels on the same.

Aishwarya did it once again and this time, she joined hands with her co-star Vihan Varma to make a fun reel.

The actress turned Dayaben while Vihan played Dayaben's brother Sundarlal.

Take a look:

The duo recreated a popular scene of Daya and her Sundar Vira which has taken fans by surprise.

Well, Aishwarya and Vihan definitely managed to win several hearts with this delightful video.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

