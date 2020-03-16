Hilarious! Meet Mayank Arora aka Kairav’s cutest companion on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has the longest run on televison with over 3500 epiosodes.

With their romance and chemistry, Abhimanyu and Akshara are gaining popularity.

Abhimanyu is portrayed by Harshad Chopda, and Akshara is portrayed by Pranali Rathod. The tension in the show has been high for a while, and the latest 1 year leap promises to make things even more exciting.

Both for their work on-screen and for their off-screen friendship, the actors and crew get positive reviews.

The two families in the show are actually quite close off-screen, despite the fact that they don't get along on-screen. Each family is lovely.

The programme recently took a step forward, and its emotional intensity has never been higher. Really depressing and heartbreaking scenes can be seen.

Recently, fans have been commending Mayank Arora for his acting in the emotionally hard and draining episodes.

But while he was effortlessly delivering the scenes on-screen, he seemed to relax himself off-screen.

This video is a proof of it.

Check it out below:

In this video captured by his on-screen sister Pranali Rathod, he is seen sitting on a chair and talking animatedly to a soft toy. Mayank captioned the video that this is some of the weird things he does off-screen. Well, we all agree that this video is beyond adorable.

In the show, Abhimanyu has left his medical practice and is heartbroken over Akshara’s betrayal while Akshara is living with Kunal Khera and his sister Maya, whom she is lending her voice to.

What are your thoughts on Mayank’s way of chilling on sets? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.