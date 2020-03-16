Hilarious! Meet the Bacchas on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Alefia Kapadia, who plays the role of Sara Sood on the show is often seen posting photos and videos of behind the scenes and we came across a video that was recently shared by her.

Alefia

MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte 2 is a viewer and fan favourite due to its gripping and engrossing plot.

Also read- WHAT! Ram to turn a WRESTLER in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The relationship between Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood, as represented by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, is adored by the audience.

The cast and crew clearly had a terrific time off-screen based on the videos and photos they post on social media.

Alefia Kapadia, who plays the role of Sara Sood on the show is often seen posting photos and videos of behind the scenes and we came across a video that was recently shared by her.

Check out the video below:

In this video, Alefia has captured Krushag Ghuge who plays the role of Ishaan, Kanupriya Pandit who plays Meera and Maanya Singh who plays Sandy. They seem to have a very animated conversation while Alefia was taking the video. And then she refers to the three of them as the three bacchas on set. Well, that is quite an apt title for them, isn’t it?

Meanwhile on the show, Maitri will soon get labour pain and Ram and Priya will be doing her delivery. Later on, even the Janmasthami celebrations will be seen on the show

Also read- AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram's 2.0 version in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was SHORT-LIVED, views want to see more of it

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.
 

Hilarious! Meet the Bacchas on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Amazing! Ritesh Singh roped in for the most awaited crime series Delhi Crime season 2
