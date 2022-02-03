Hilarious! Meet the new character in Pandya store

MUMBAI: The daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read: OMG: Netizens BRUTALLY TROLL Rakhi Sawant for her outfit at Shamita Shetty’s birthday celebration!

In the picture we see that the character Shiva, played by actor Kanwar Dhillon has become Haldi Pandya in the show. His look is quite hilarious and very much exciting. He has left fans stunned and confused. Looks like soon fans are going to witness some funny moments in the show.

Check out the picture:

Fans are very curious to see what this look is all about.

Also read: INTERESTING: Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan drops a hint about her intercaste marriage with Yash Dasgupta!

Currently, Shiva refuses to believe Raavi's love confession but she challenges him that she will win his love back. Shiva tells her that he has only hatred left for her but Raavi isn't ready to believe those words because she knows he was going to confirm. Raavi states a challenge that they must stay under one roof and see who wins his hatred or her love. On the other hand, Prafulla gets the news about Raavi's divorce and she dances in joy but doesn't know that Raavi isn't coming back for sure. Meanwhile, Suman doesn't accept Raavi's decision but this time she won't stop trying to win the Pandyas back so Raavi applies sindoor and asks Suman to make a decision if she thinks Raavi isn't Shiva's wife then she must erase the sindoor, what will Suman do now? Will she let Raavi stay?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com