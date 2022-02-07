HILARIOUS! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho cast takes up a fun challenge, Tanvi Malhara cheats to make co-star Kunal Jaisingh lose it

We came across a fun reel where a few members of the show's cast are taking up a fun challenge of controlling laughter for certain minutes to win the challenge.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 19:31
Horrible! Check out THESE actresses who accused their spouses and in-laws of domestic violence

MUMBAI: Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho has hit small screens a month ago. 

The show stars Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh in the lead roles. 

It's just been a month and the viewers are loving how the show's story is progressing. 

Kunal and Tanvi's fresh new pairing is being loved by the viewers. 

We all have seen how the star cast has a fun time shooting on the sets. 

While they are on a break or waiting for their scenes, the cast members make it a point to utilise that time by clicking selfies and making fun reels. 

Taking up various popular challenges is also quite in trend and we have seen the star cast doing it often. 

We came across a fun reel where a few members of the show's cast are taking up a fun challenge of controlling laughter for certain minutes to win the challenge.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya looks completely unrecognizable in this video, leaving everyone stunned

Moon Banerjee, Kunal, Tanvi and Alisha Parveen are taking up the challenge.

While everyone else bursts out in laughter, Kunal maintained his poker face. 

But Tanvi seems notorious and wanted Kunal to lose it and she tickled him that he ended up laughing. 

Take a look:

Well, that's how the bond is between these actors which clearly reflects both on and off-screen.

The show also stars Hiten Paintal, Abhishek Malik, Ambika Soni, Neha Narang, Deepali Pansare, and Akansha Saini among others in pivotal roles. 

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. 

The show hit the small screens on 1st June. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Disheartening! Preeta is heartbroken to learn Karan is alive, feels guilty to marry Rishabh

Hiten Paintal Abhishek Malik Ambika Soni Neha Narang Deepali Pansare Akansha Saini Kunal Jaisingh alisha parveen Tanvi Malhara Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 19:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: What! Harshad snatches a bowl of food from Pranali; Sumbul calls them kids
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Nation's favorite 'Saas' 'Kokilaben' to make a cameo in Star Plus's 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'!
MUMBAI: Star Plus is bringing its viewers a new offering 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' with a completely different take on a...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Horrible! Katha’s mother worried about the worst consequences, Kabir refuses to marry
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some amazing shows and once again it has come up with another...
Kundali Bhagya: Aww! Preeta falls into Karan’s arms, old romance alive
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar Singer 2’, politely
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become...
HILARIOUS! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho cast takes up a fun challenge, Tanvi Malhara cheats to make co-star Kunal Jaisingh lose it
MUMBAI: Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho has hit small screens a month ago. The show stars Tanvi Malhara and...
Recent Stories
Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar
Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar Singer 2’, politely
Latest Video