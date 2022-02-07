HILARIOUS! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho cast takes up a fun challenge, Tanvi Malhara cheats to make co-star Kunal Jaisingh lose it

MUMBAI: Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho has hit small screens a month ago.

The show stars Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh in the lead roles.

It's just been a month and the viewers are loving how the show's story is progressing.

Kunal and Tanvi's fresh new pairing is being loved by the viewers.

We all have seen how the star cast has a fun time shooting on the sets.

While they are on a break or waiting for their scenes, the cast members make it a point to utilise that time by clicking selfies and making fun reels.

Taking up various popular challenges is also quite in trend and we have seen the star cast doing it often.

We came across a fun reel where a few members of the show's cast are taking up a fun challenge of controlling laughter for certain minutes to win the challenge.

Moon Banerjee, Kunal, Tanvi and Alisha Parveen are taking up the challenge.

While everyone else bursts out in laughter, Kunal maintained his poker face.

But Tanvi seems notorious and wanted Kunal to lose it and she tickled him that he ended up laughing.

Take a look:

Well, that's how the bond is between these actors which clearly reflects both on and off-screen.

The show also stars Hiten Paintal, Abhishek Malik, Ambika Soni, Neha Narang, Deepali Pansare, and Akansha Saini among others in pivotal roles.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

The show hit the small screens on 1st June.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

