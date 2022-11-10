HILARIOUS! Nakuul Mehta and Ajay Nagrath give this Instagram trend their own funny twist

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is a highly loved actor of Indian television. He has been winning hearts ever since he debuted as an actor 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara portraying Aditya Kumar. He earned wider recognition with his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

He is currently playing Ram Kapoor in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 and earning a lot of appreciation for his performance.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

Nakuul Mehta recently took to Instagram and shared a hilarious reel along with friend and co-star Ajay Nagrath. The two can be seen re-creating a fun audio giving it their own twist and it is hilarious.

Nakuul posted this saying, “Tell me HE loves you without saying HE loves you.”

The show is up with interesting drama and exciting twists in its upcoming segments. Previously, Priya stayed back at Kapoor Mansion since she was intoxicated by Ram. Further, Nandini, who sees her the next morning on breakfast, is shocked and questions her.

Priya gives Nandini a befitting reply that leaves Nandini speechless. Priya taunts Nandini that she cares for her daughter and will be there for her when her daughter needs her. Furthermore, Priya also taunts Nandini that mothers are not supposed to be with their child only in good times for their selfish needs. Hearing this, Nandini is left speechless and fuming at Priya.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.