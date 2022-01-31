Hilarious! Nima Denzongpa actress Surbhi Das's reply to this question will have you ROFL

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Nima Denzongpa is Colors TV show. It is a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to a different state to be with him. After a leap of 20 years, Nima has now raised her three daughters while working in the Goenka household. In the show, Surbhi Das and Akshay Kelkar play the lead roles. Fans love their chemistry and are in awe of their love story. The show is going through major twists and turns.

In this video we see actress Surbhi Das who plays the lead in the show. She enacted a hilarious reel with the co-stars Akshay Kelkar, Raghav Thakur and Sneh Mirani who portrayed the character of Suresh Mane, Paras Goenka and Varun Mane in the show.

Check out the video:

We are sure that this reel has made you laugh out loud. Fans love such behind the scenes videos that are shared by the cast and demand more such fun thrills.

In the current track we see that Nima and Suresh finally convince Manya to get married.

And they tell her that to celebrate a wedding they will do their own wedding celebration in the basti.

Manya has not shown up at the function and people are restless until she does and hugs it out with Nima.

Meanwhile, Pushpa Goenka is planning to get Manya and Nima in their lives forever.

