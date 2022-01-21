HILARIOUS! Pandya Squad is back, Shiny, Kinshuk, Mohit and Akshay kickstart with their first FAILED PRANK on the sets of Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Finally, the Pandya squad is back to shoot. After Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup resume their shoot, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar and Kinshuk Mahajan are back on the sets. Mohit took to his Instagram to share this great news and then as we all know how notorious the team is, the gang began shooting with their first PRANK, though it failed, it left the fans in splits.

In the upcoming episode, Shiva calls Gautam to know if he found Dhara, but Gombi has no clue about her whereabouts. On the other hand, Dhara hides with Tara in the storeroom. When everyone comes home, they hear a baby crying and come to know that Dhara has been hiding in the house all this while. What will happen when Dhara will come to know Tara is not her child?

