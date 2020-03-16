Hilarious! Parineetii’s Anchal Sahu, aka Parineet, gets compared to a mill worker; see the video inside

MUMBAI: Anchal Sahu has made a mark in the entertainment industry. The diva is ruling the hearts of the audience with her stunning performance. Alongside Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra, the actress is currently portraying Parineet in the television series Parineetii. Fans loved her portrayal of Bondita Das in the Colors TV show Barrister Babu.

The actress never leaves any stones unturned with her spectacular performance in the current show, but Anchal Sahu recently got compared to a mill worker.

Her co-actor Tanvi Dogra took to social media to share a hilarious video where Sahu is mocked by her show’s director Muzzu comically and compared to a mill worker.

Tanvi captioned the video, “Muzzu sir and his little laughter therapy pranking on cutie Anchal” and “Not fair.” Anchal reposted the video and re-captioned, “Sir, ab aapka kaha toh taal nahi sakti na.”

Have a look:

As reported earlier, Sanju and Neeti will attend a couple of competitions at a hotel. Parineet will also be seen reaching the same hotel. To hide his truth from Neeti, we will see Sanju managing to conceal his marriage from her.

Shockingly, the story will take another twist when Sanju and Parineet are declared the best couple. The duo will be given an award and asked to give a speech as husband and wife. Parineet will be left teary-eyed, standing beside Rajeev, reminiscing how he betrayed her.

What is your take on this video? Let us know your views in the comments.

