Hilarious! Parineetii’s Anchal Sahu, aka Parineet, gets compared to a mill worker; see the video inside

Anchal's co-actor Tanvi Dogra took to social media to share a hilarious video where Sahu is mocked by her show’s director Muzzu comically and compared to a mill worker.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 04:30
Hilarious! Parineetii’s Anchal Sahu, aka Parineet, gets compared to a mill worker; see the video inside

MUMBAI: Anchal Sahu has made a mark in the entertainment industry. The diva is ruling the hearts of the audience with her stunning performance. Alongside Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra, the actress is currently portraying Parineet in the television series Parineetii. Fans loved her portrayal of Bondita Das in the Colors TV show Barrister Babu.

Also read: Parineetii: Destiny! Rajeev and Parineetii WIN the best couple

The actress never leaves any stones unturned with her spectacular performance in the current show, but Anchal Sahu recently got compared to a mill worker.

Her co-actor Tanvi Dogra took to social media to share a hilarious video where Sahu is mocked by her show’s director Muzzu comically and compared to a mill worker.

Tanvi captioned the video, “Muzzu sir and his little laughter therapy pranking on cutie Anchal” and “Not fair.” Anchal reposted the video and re-captioned, “Sir, ab aapka kaha toh taal nahi sakti na.”

Have a look:

Also read: Parineetii: Destiny! Rajeev and Parineetii WIN the best couple

As reported earlier, Sanju and Neeti will attend a couple of competitions at a hotel. Parineet will also be seen reaching the same hotel. To hide his truth from Neeti, we will see Sanju managing to conceal his marriage from her. 

Shockingly, the story will take another twist when Sanju and Parineet are declared the best couple. The duo will be given an award and asked to give a speech as husband and wife. Parineet will be left teary-eyed, standing beside Rajeev, reminiscing how he betrayed her.

What is your take on this video? Let us know your views in the comments.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned with TellyChakkar.
 

Anchal Sahu Parineetii Colors tv Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma parineet Neeti Rajeev Voot TellyChakkar TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exciting! Rudraksh finds Preesha’s behaviour fishy, will soon learn about the drugs
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Hilarious! Parineetii’s Anchal Sahu, aka Parineet, gets compared to a mill worker; see the video inside
MUMBAI: Anchal Sahu has made a mark in the entertainment industry. The diva is ruling the hearts of the audience with...
EXCLUSIVE! Udeshna Borah opens up on doing Sony TV's show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala: I wasn’t inclined to mythology but I secretly love the fact that I always end up doing this genre
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala recently hit the small screens. The show stars Neha Sargam and Rahul...
Must read! "Where is the talent" Netizens asks as Vaani Kapoor gets back to back Yash Raj Films movies after flops
MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is no doubt one of the most then followed actresses we have in acting space, we have seen...
Must read! "Where is the talent?" Netizens ask as Vaani Kapoor gets back-to-back Yash Raj Films movies after flops
MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is one of the most followed actresses in the industry. She has portrayed some beautiful...
Exclusive! “I would love to audition down in South movies since I belong there and would also love to host shows”- Nandini, winner of MTV Roadies 18
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
Must read! "Where is the talent" Netizens asks as Vaani Kapoor gets back to back Yash Raj Films movies after flops
Must read! "Where is the talent" Netizens asks as Vaani Kapoor gets back to back Yash Raj Films movies after flops
Latest Video