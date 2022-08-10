HILARIOUS! Pathan fever on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is making the star cast do THIS

We can see how Hiten Tejwani, Abhinav Kapoor, Ajay Nagrath Leenesh Mattoo, and Pooja Banerjee among others are dancing to this amazing track.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 11:51
Pathan

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The viewers are in love with the intriguing storyline and how the track is progressing with every passing day. 

We all know that the show recently took a leap with a new generation of actors introduced. 

Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee and Randeep Rai are seen playing the lead roles. 

The show's story is constantly progressing and keeping the viewers glued to the screen. 

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Pihu and Prachi to expose Sid?

The viewers have seen how the actors have a gala time on the sets of the show amid their hectic work schedules. 

The actors often chill together on the sets as they chit-chat with each other in between the shots. 

And now, a video is doing the rounds of social media where we can see the actors grooving on a peppy track. 

It seems everyone has caught Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan fever. The star cast grooves on the title track of the movie. 

Take a look:

We can see how Hiten Tejwani, Abhinav Kapoor, Ajay Nagrath Leenesh Mattoo, and Pooja Banerjee among others are dancing to this amazing track.

Well, we are not sure if they are having a fun time or if it's a scene from the show.

If this is a scene from the upcoming track in the show then we are definitely thrilled to see what will happen next and what made the actors groove on this amazing song.

Post Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 took a leap, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta made an exit while new actors have taken over the show.

While the viewers dearly miss Disha and Nakuul, they are showering lots of love on the new actors and their performances.

What is your take on this scene? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Kapil will be shocked to hear from Josh that Raghav is getting together with Prachi again

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Reena Aggarwal Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Leenesh Mattoo Sony TV Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Randeep Rai Niti Taylor Pooja Banerjee Hiten Tejwani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
14

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 11:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Big Twist! Sai and Satya are married, Virat lashes out at Satya?
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer takes a good start; Salman Khan’s film continues to drop
MUMBAI: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh gets injured, gets six stitches on her hand
MUMBAI: Television actress Arti Singh needs no introduction. She has been in this industry for more than a decade and...
Faltu: Laughter! Faltu and Ayaan witness Tanisha working in kitchen
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Vrihi Kodvara to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2 as Atharva and Imlie's daughter
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television We all know that a lot of...
Imlie: What! Imlie wants to search for her daughter, Atharva has other plans
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Recent Stories
Ponniyin Selvan 2
Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer takes a good start; Salman Khan’s film continues to drop
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arti Singh
Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh gets injured, gets six stitches on her hand
Vrihi Kodvara
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Vrihi Kodvara to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2 as Atharva and Imlie's daughter
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Maya shocked over Anuj’s outburst, claims he can’t live without his Anupama
Mansi Sharma
Good News! Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma pregnant with baby No.2
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Whoa! Krushna Abhishek charges this unbelievable amount per episode of the show
Actors
MUST READ! Actors who were replaced more than two times for a particular character in TV shows