HILARIOUS! Pathan fever on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is making the star cast do THIS

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The viewers are in love with the intriguing storyline and how the track is progressing with every passing day.

We all know that the show recently took a leap with a new generation of actors introduced.

Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee and Randeep Rai are seen playing the lead roles.

The show's story is constantly progressing and keeping the viewers glued to the screen.

The viewers have seen how the actors have a gala time on the sets of the show amid their hectic work schedules.

The actors often chill together on the sets as they chit-chat with each other in between the shots.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of social media where we can see the actors grooving on a peppy track.

It seems everyone has caught Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan fever. The star cast grooves on the title track of the movie.

Take a look:

We can see how Hiten Tejwani, Abhinav Kapoor, Ajay Nagrath Leenesh Mattoo, and Pooja Banerjee among others are dancing to this amazing track.

Well, we are not sure if they are having a fun time or if it's a scene from the show.

If this is a scene from the upcoming track in the show then we are definitely thrilled to see what will happen next and what made the actors groove on this amazing song.

Post Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 took a leap, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta made an exit while new actors have taken over the show.

While the viewers dearly miss Disha and Nakuul, they are showering lots of love on the new actors and their performances.

