HILARIOUS: Rakhi Sawant DISCIPLINES Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz with a BROOM in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is known for his antics and as she is a part of Bigg Boss 15, she yet again managed to gain the attention of the audience.

The actress, who is seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant with her husband Ritesh, is going to carry a broom and hit the housemates with it to wake them up from sleep.

In the promo of tonight's episode, Rakhi picks a broom and hits Umar Riaz who is sleeping way past bedtime. Before taking off his quilt, she asks if he is wearing anything. He replies he is not and this makes Rakhi insist she wants to see him.

Next is Karan Kundrra. Even he is beaten up with a broom. Rakhi taunts how none of them go to bed early and then don't wake up the next day.

Abhijit Bichukale is asked to go and brush his teeth. Her act makes Nishant Bhat call her 'mummy' and Devoleena laughs, 'Ghar ko aise hi mummy ki zaroorat thi (the house needed a mother like her)."

