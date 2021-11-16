HILARIOUS: Rani breaks into UNCONTROLLABLE LAUGHTER amid Krushna Abhishek’s act; says “Tu itna kaise hasa sakta hai?’

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is known to crack up the guests who come to promote their upcoming projects on the show.

Kapil and his team includes some ace comedians and one of them is Krushna Abhishek. Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan with the team of Bunty Aur Babli had graced the show to promote the film and Rani had her eyes filled with tears after uncontrollable laughter during Krushna's act.

On Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek dressed up as a comical version of Amitabh Bachchan. He began the act by dancing to Shava Shava, a song featuring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh, and joked about how he's internalised Kaun Banega Crorepati so much that he cannot talk without providing multiple options.

Krushna then asked Saif Ali Khan about Taimur, complaining that the four-year-old doesn't call him.

“Ye jo Taimur hai, wo hume kabhi phone nahi karta (Taimur, doesn't call me),” Krushna told Saif. “Arre wo toh abhi bahut chota hai na (But he's very young,)” Kapil tried to argue. “Haan toh chota phone kar le, hum choti si baat kar lenge. Piddly si baat kar sakte hai toh hum choti si baat kyun nahi kar sakte (So what, he can make a small call, we'll have a small chat. When I can have ‘Piddly Si Baat,’ then why can't I have a small talk?),” Krushna replied, referring to Amitabh's song Piddly Si Baatein from the film Shamitabh.

His reference left Rani in splits and Krushna, too, ended up breaking character and laughing with them. Krushna then said that he and Saif have one thing in common, they both live in Bandra. While Saif lives in his house, Krushna joked he has a spot underneath the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Just as Krushna began to lay out his next joke, about Saif's regal status, Rani began laughing yet again and this time, her nose ring fell off. “Rukhiye, rukhiye, Krushna aankhon se paani aa raha hai please control control. Ek second sorry,” she said.

CREDIT: HT