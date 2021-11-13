HILARIOUS: Saif Ali Khan pulls Rani Mukerji’s leg during the promotions of Bunty Aur Babli 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: There are a lot of celebrities who grace The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

In the weekend, the Bunty and Babli 2 cast, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, will appear as guests.

A new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television showed Saif teasing Rani saying that previously, they used to wait together for their paycheques from Yash Raj Films, but now he waits for her to sign them. Rani is married to Aditya Chopra, the chairman and Managing Director of YRF.

On the show, host Kapil Sharma told Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, "Aapki apni dosti itni acchi hain, aap dono agar ek ek sawal agar ek doosre se puchna ho (You are such good friends. If you had to ask each other one question, what would you ask)?" However, immediately afterwards, Saif was seen pulling Rani's leg.

Saif said, "Shuruwaat mein jab hum kaam karte the toh hum dono Yash Raj (Films) ke liye kuch 3-4 filmein kar chuke hai hum dono ne. Aur pehle saath m hum log cheque ka intezaar karte the. Lekin ab main akela intezaar karta hoon ki kab yeh mera cheque kab sign karengi (In the beginning, both of us did 3-4 films for YRF. And we used to wait together for our cheques. But now, I wait alone for her to sign my cheque)."

CREDIT: HT