HILARIOUS! Salman Khan’s answer to ‘THIS question by Kapil Sharma leaves everyone in SPLITS on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has been living in Galaxy Apartments right from the time he became a superstar. While most of the Bollywood actors have Bungalows, Salman has been living in the flat.

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma and his team will be welcoming Antim cast Salman Khan, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana and actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. Going by the promos shared by the channel, the episode seems to be a laugh riot.

In one of the promos released by the channel, Salman will be seen making his entry riding a cycle. He will be seen shaking a leg with Aayush to a song from the film, before they engaged in some banter with host Kapil. In a video, Kapil asks Salman, "In the reel life you live in 1 BHK, but in real life do you spend on yourself?" To this Salman Khan replies, "Sir, sometimes you spend on the things you do, which is very less now," which leaves everyone in splits.

Kapil is seen teasing about the title of the show Antim, saying, "Antim title Salman Bhai ne diya hai, ki yeh antim hai iske baad apna apna dekh lo."

Later, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek will be seen entertaining the guests with their funny acts. They will be teasing Salman Khan about the ratings and tell him that the show is doing well, and now it will do really well (because of his visit) and Kapil was behaving himself.

CREDIT: Filmibeat