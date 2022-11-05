Hilarious! Shamita Shetty fumbles while speaking in Hindi on ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, read to know more

Shamita Shetty to embrace the Khatra Khatra show hosted by Farah Khan, Bharti Shingh, and Haarsh Limbchiyaa
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of The Khatra Khatra show will bring lots of fun and comedy to the audience. As per the latest promos, Shamita Shetty will be taking part in the show along with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. The trio had become friends from Bigg Boss OTT and maintained their bond in Bigg Boss 15.

In the recent promo of The Khatra Khatra Show, the trio is seen performing hilarious tasks given by the hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Some gear is put on Shamita’s wrists and she is asked to praise her friends in the Hindi language. She fumbles up and gets minor shocks on her hands as she tries to string Hindi sentences.

Along with her, Nishant Bhat is given the hilarious task of dancing while clips are attached to his body. The next task was for Pratik Sehajpal, who was blindfolded and was made to wear women’s clothing. He had to dance in that attire. As he did Nora Fatehi’s steps, the audience was left in splits.

Shamita, Pratik and Nishant were seen enacting an airport scene on the show as they get roasted by host Bharti Singh.

Shamita Shetty was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where she became one of the finalists.

