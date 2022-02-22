Hilarious! Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover shares a funny banter on his stardom and selfie clicks

MUMBAI: Ashneer Grover is not just one of the most successful businessmen in the country but also a popular television personality who is much-loved for his blunt approach. He rose to fame through Shark Tank India which has become an internet sensation over the last few weeks. In a recent conversation with a few stand-up comedians, Ashneer opened up about the newfound recognition and also had a hilarious take on it.

Recently, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover spoke about getting recognized by people in his everyday life. “I didn’t have much expectation from Shark Tank. I didn’t know what will happen in the show and before and after the show. The funny part is people have started recognising me, even with a mask on. It’s either my salt and pepper hair or the glasses that give away.”, he said.

Ashneer Grover further spoke about how he finds it slightly pointless and said, “Have to keep smiling when four strangers come and stand along with you. Then have to look at two different cameras and say ki ‘theek hai khichlo (alright click the pictures)’. No but mereko value add nahi lagta hai. Theek hai yaar khichwana hai to kisi acchi ladki k saath photo khichwao. Mere saath photo khichwake kya hoga (I don’t see any value add to this. If you want to click pictures, take it with some pretty girl. What’s the point of taking a selfie with me?)”

