Hilarious! Suresh tells Naari to eat poison in Nima Denzongpa; Find out the reason why?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Nima Denzongpa is Colors TV show. It is a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to a different state to be with him. After a leap of 20 years, Nima has now raised her three daughters while working in the Goenka household. In the show, Surbhi Das and Akshay Kelkar play the lead roles. Fans love their chemistry and are in awe of their love story. The show is going through major twists and turns.

Akshay Kelkar plays the character of Suresh Mane and Sukanya Boruahas plays the character of Naari Mane in the show. They both share a father-daughter relationship on screen. The duo has shared a reel together that will leave you in splits. Take a look at this hilarious video right away.

In the current track, we see, The guy looking for Nima, He drives and says if anything happens to Krish I will kill this Nima. Nima gives gifts to Paras, and to their whole family. He says you’ve done enough for us. It wasn’t needed. Nima says these are rituals. He takes the gift. Paras and Maniya touch Nima’s feet. She gives gold locket to Maniya. Maniya says it’s so pretty. But it must be expensive. Suresh says this was your Aai’s. She used to wear it when she was young. Tulika says to Suresh that was mine. He says shut up. Nima says let’s have dinner. Sunit says you Aai prepared all night. The food smelled so good. Tulika’s son says I will eat Nima aunty’s food. I love it. Sunita says come let’s eat.

