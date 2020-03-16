Hilarious! The Kapil Sharma Show: This is how Chandan Prabhakar annoyed Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

In the upcoming episode, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will be seen as special guests. A promo released by the channel gives a hilarious glimpse of how Chandan Prabhakar annoys Akshay Kumar after trying to mimic him.

In the promo, Chandan makes an entry while dancing to Akshay’s song ‘Tu CHeez Badi Hai Mast Mast’, and the actor gives an annoyed look and stops the song from playing. He says, ‘Ye kya kar raha hai?’ (What is he doing?)

Host Kapil Sharma, trying hard to control his laughter, says, “Iska dance me bahut hath tang hai.” The Bollywood actor replies, “Par ye hume kyu tang kar raha hai?” (Why is he annoying us?) As everyone laughs, Akshay and Chandan, both dance to the song.

Have a look.

Also read: Vandana Vithlani joins the cast of upcoming TV show 'Shubh Shagun'

During a conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, Manushi shared how she is a big fan of Akshay's comedy movies.

"I am a big fan of sir's (Akshay Kumar) comedy, the few comedy films that sir has done," she said.

Akshay also praised Manushi for her acting skills and dialogue delivery.

While Akshay has been on the show numerous times, owing to his friendship with Kapil, Manushi will be appearing for the first time to promote their film.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular celebrities in India. The comedian-actor has a massive fan following. Kapil hosts popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Television. He has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Earlier this year, he commenced the shooting of his next film with filmmaker Nandita Das.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Garima Dixit roped in for Dangal TV's Shubh Shagun

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI