Hilarious! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma decodes why Manushi Chhillar’s chose to debut with Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will be soon seen on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their upcoming movie.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Kapil was seen joking about Manushi’s strategy of debuting with Akshay Kumar who has had the most appearances on TKSS. “Yeh apki strategy thi?”, he said, ““main uss hero ke saath film karungi jo sabse zyada Kapil Sharma Show mei jata hai”. Manushi jokes back that it was her plan to come to TKSS.

Akshay compliments Kapil about how good he is looking to which the latter says 'bas yoon hi'. Akshay joked about Kapil’s inability to take compliments. Chandu will be seen dancing to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' and Akshay will join him.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular celebrities in India. The comedian-actor has a massive fan following. Kapil hosts popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Television. He has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Earlier this year, he commenced the shooting of his next film with filmmaker Nandita Das. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Nandita's untitled project, will feature Kapil in the role of a food delivery rider.

Credits: TOI