Hilarious! These actors are tagged as foodies on Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawana sets, know who?

Actress Kishwer Merchantt aka Meera took to her social media handle and revealed something interesting. Read on to know more.

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawana

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

Also read: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Agastya and Pakhi’s wedding bells are on the card, so what’s going to be Meera’s master plan?

These days the show is going on with high voltage drama with Meera's biggest plans to ruin the relationship of Agastya and Pakhi in the best possible manner she can. As earlier reported, a fake Agastya has arrived in the house! And he has demanded a marriage of his with Pakhi. He uses Tara for the same cause. And also we might see the family members are ready for the marriage.

But before that, family members host Ganpati Puja and during the Puja, a lot of things are happening which are odd and thus it is sounding and looking weird to Pakhi but fake Agastya tackles the situation. Meera arrives at Pakhi’s house as a teacher, and she has hidden the real Agastya and has installed the CCTV camera so that she can take revenge.

Also read: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Ishaan locks Pakhi and Tara in a room?

We recently learnt an interesting fact. Well, actress Kishwer Merchantt aka Meera took to her social media handle and revealed that Zain Imam aka Agastya and Reem Shaikh aka Pakhi are the ‘bhukkads’ on the sets of the show.

Have a glimpse of the screenshot!

But looking at their attire, it is supposedly believed that there would be the wedding of #Aakhi.

Well, what is your take on this let us know.

Till then stay glued with us.

Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 Agastya Pakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Latest Video