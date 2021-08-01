Hilarious! These things said by celebs on The Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to come back to the small screen. But before that let's have a look at the previous episodes of the show, for instance, Kriti Sanon had once revealed that she likes to use a mobile phone in the bathroom.

Kapil Sharma has officially announced that he is coming back with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The audience went crazy to see this flashing news. The comedian has reunited with his team members - Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek for the show. Not only them but also, Sudesh Lehri is the new addition to Kapil's team.

Yesterday, when the promo of TKSS released, people started talking about Sumona Chakravarti's absence from the same. The crowd is puzzled as they wish to see her on the show.

Right after the first photos of the TKSS team were released, Sumona had penned a cryptic note on social media. The actress has, not reacted to speculations of her exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. She has been quiet for the same which made the audience more curious. That being said, fans are eagerly waiting for Kapil's show to air soon on television.

﻿Salman Khan

Salman had revealed he was once punished for no fault of his by his school teacher. The actor had said that he was sent out of the class and when his father Salim Khan spotted him, he asked Salman the reason behind being out of the class as a punishment. To which, Salman stated he himself didn't know why he was punished. Afterwards, Salim Khan got to know that Salman's school fees were not paid. Following this, he immediately paid it and Salman's teacher apologised to him, and things were sorted out.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi appeared on the show with his wife Maria Goretti. At that time, the actor had spelt out that he was so scared of proposing to Maria that he refrained from doing so because he feared getting a tight slap.

Karan Johar

In one of the episodes of TKSS, Karan Johar had revealed that Kajol had a crush on Akshay Kumar when she was in her teenage. Revealing that both of them searched Akshay Kumar at a party, KJo had jokingly mentioned, "All through the premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay Kumar and I became her support. Who knows, perhaps, I was seeking him too. By the end of the premiere, we could not get Akshay but found each other."

Kajol

In the part where Kajol was with Karan Johar present at the show, actress Kajol opened up about why she laughed continuously when she met the filmmaker for the very first time. She had apparently seen Karan worn a three-piece for a disco party.

Kriti Sanon

On Kapil Sharma's show, Kriti Sanon had expressed that she uses her mobile in the bathroom. When Kapil questioned if it is true that she likes to do it, Kriti had said, "Yes it’s true that I like to use mobile in the bathroom and I utilise that time in replying to important messages and doing other stuff.

Kumar Sanu

Popular singer Kumar Sanu had once mentioned that he 'was slapped by his father after his first performance in front of mafia on the railway track. On remembering the same he said, "When my father who comes from an orthodox background got to know this, he slapped me very hard and said that this is not the way to sing."

Akshay Kumar

One of the most loved actors in Bollywood Akshay Kumar, had revealed the reason why he does not go and attend any parties. Akshay had reportedly said that he doesn't go out with his friends as he fears he might have to pay the bill, on which the audience laughed to the fullest.

Udit Narayan

The senior singer Udit Narayan had revealed Kapil's fee for TKSS on his comedy show. The veteran singer had teased Kapil saying that he has heard that the comedian charges Rs 1 crore per episode.

Mika Singh

When Badshah and Sonakshi Sinha had graced his show, Kapil had asked the actress if she replies to trolls on her Instagram feed. After Sonakshi's response, Kapil explained that his close friend Mika Singh runs a fake social media account to bash trolls who leave mean comments on his post.

Salman Khan- Sohail Khan

Salman Khan mentioned that he once accidentally threw a stone at Sohail while playing a game.

Salman had said, "Long time back, we three brothers were watching the movie Tarzan and playing a game that involved stones. I got so engrossed in the game that I accidentally threw the stone at Sohail who was very young at that time. He went behind the dustbin and within a few seconds, started bleeding profusely. Arbaaz and I got so scared thinking about how badly our father will scold us."

The audience is eagerly waiting for Kapil's return and is excited for the same.

