HILARIOUS! Toshu still cannot understand why did Anupamaa and Leela hop on this hysteric trend

The next thing we see is that Chandelier falls on Anu and Anuj but they get saved. After understanding the situation, Anuj takes a promise from Anupamaa that she will never give her signing authorities to anyone in the family as he is aware of the true intentions of the family members.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 03:15
Anupamaa

Mumbai: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am really excited about the track, Pakhi is a great co-star' Adhik Mehta on the current track of Anupamaa

Team Anupamaa is known for their BTS fun and all those reels that they make religiously to connect with their fans and even entertain them apart from the show. Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly shared a reel with Blooper while Rupali and Alpana hop on a trend. While Toshu aka Aashish wonders why are they doing an outdated trend. Check it out: 

Currently, in the show, Vanraj will reach there and catch Pakhi again, will this be his last warning or Pakhi will do something unexpected? Vanraj misunderstands Anupamaa and yet again yells at her for supporting Pakhi in meeting Adhik without knowing what has been the context behind this meeting. On other hand, Anuj comes to know about Barkha and Ankush's truth. 

The next thing we see is that Chandelier falls on Anu and Anuj but they get saved. After understanding the situation, Anuj takes a promise from Anupamaa that she will never give her signing authorities to anyone in the family as he is aware of the true intentions of the family members.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I had initially auditioned for Samar and finally I am a part of Anupamaa as Adhik' Adhik Mehta gets CANDID about entering Anupamaa

Furthermore, Anuj and Anupamaa get the news from Choti Anu, that their application has been accepted and they can soon bring Choti Anu home and make her a pivotal part of their lives. They can't wait for the day soon. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Blunder! Saransh believes Armaan, lashes out at Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
HILARIOUS! Toshu still cannot understand why did Anupamaa and Leela hop on this hysteric trend
Mumbai: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! I am very close to Aneri and Nishant but the entire team gets along with each other and I share a good bond with everyone: Sriti Jha
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television and she rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Whoa! Gungun and Mohan join hands to stop Radha’s wedding
MUMBAI: The show has created a place in the viewers’ heart pretty quickly. Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy play the...
Congratulations! Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are finally married and looked gorgeous on their Big Day, Check out
MUMBAI: The couple ties the knot today, on the 9th of July after some pre-wedding ceremonies in a family-affair of a...
What! YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s Birthday celebration creates a Stampede-like situation, gets arrested by Noida Police
MUMBAI: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja gets arrested today for staging a birthday party at Sector 51 Metro Station of the Aqua...
Recent Stories
Karan Malhotra
Must Read! “Rishi Kapoor was the most difficult person to convince for Agneepath”, Karan Malhotra
Latest Video