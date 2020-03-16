HILARIOUS! Ulka Gupta aka Banni reveals who is the BIGGEST ENTERTAINER on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery

 

Ulka feels one of her co-stars of Banni Chow Home Delivery is the greatest entertainer on the sets of the show and after seeing this video, we totally agree. 

ulka

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

It stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. 

We all know that the show is witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story. 

Banni and Yuvan's life has seen lots of ups and downs. 

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Well, as the show continues to witness a lot of interesting twists and turns, the star cast leaves no chance to have fun in between the shots. 

Ulka had shared a video on her social media handle where we can see actor Rajendra Chawla who plays Yuvan's grandpa is entertaining everyone. 

Take a look:

 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal Payal Gupta
