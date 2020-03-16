HILARIOUS! Ulka Gupta aka Banni reveals who is the BIGGEST ENTERTAINER on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

It stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

We all know that the show is witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story.

Banni and Yuvan's life has seen lots of ups and downs.

Well, as the show continues to witness a lot of interesting twists and turns, the star cast leaves no chance to have fun in between the shots.

Ulka had shared a video on her social media handle where we can see actor Rajendra Chawla who plays Yuvan's grandpa is entertaining everyone.

Take a look:

Ulka feels he is one of the great entertainers on the sets of the show and after seeing this video, we totally agree.

