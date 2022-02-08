HILARIOUS! Ulka Gupta reveals one dish that her Banni Chow co-star Pravisht Mishra likes the most and it has a connection with her

Pravisht and Ulka share a great bond and this gives each other chance to crack such hilarious jokes about each other. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 17:42
HILARIOUS! Ulka Gupta reveals one dish that her Banni Chow co-star Pravisht Mishra likes the most and it has a connection with h

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

It stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. 

We all know that the show is witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story. 

Banni and Yuvan's life has seen lots of ups and downs. 

Well, as the show continues to witness a lot of interesting twists and turns, it is all set to witness a crucial track. 

Banni and Yuvan are all set to get married and the viewers can't keep calm. 

The viewers are already in love with Banni and Yuvan's on-screen jodi and they fondly refer to them as Yuvani. 

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Also, Ulka and Pravisht share a great bond off-screen and their social media is proof.

We came across a video on social media where Ulka was seen taking a hilarious dig at Pravisht.

When Ulka was asked about one dish which Pravisht can eat every day. 

The actress was quick to say that Pravisht can eat her brains every day. 

Ulka bursts into laughter after saying this and so did Pravisht. 

Well, Pravisht and Ulka share a great bond and this gives each other chance to crack such hilarious jokes about each other. 

Ulka has shown her talent in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi among others. 

She has also done a cameo in Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's blockbuster movie Simmba. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty. 

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions. 

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha. 

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal and Payal Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 17:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Jamtara fame Aatm Prakash Mishra JOINS the cast of MX Player's Shiksha Mandal
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world.Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! Jamtara fame Aatm Prakash Mishra JOINS the cast of MX Player's Shiksha Mandal
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world.Also read: https:...
Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2
MUMBAI:Actor and MPSD alumni Kumar Saurabh who has been a part of projects such as Laal Rang, Baaghi 2, Dongri ka Raja...
Hot and Sexy! These sizzling hot pictures of Tridha Choudhury will leave you wanting for more
MUMBAI: Tridha Choudhury is a very talented actress with killer looks who has gained a lot of popularity for her bold...
EXCLUSIVE! Amapreet reminds Simran of her PAINFUL and DREADFUL PAST in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Glam Queen! Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pakhi can pull-off any style like a boss and here’s the proof
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most talented actresses in the...
Recent Stories
Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2
Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2
Latest Video