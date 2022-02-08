HILARIOUS! Ulka Gupta reveals one dish that her Banni Chow co-star Pravisht Mishra likes the most and it has a connection with her

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

It stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

We all know that the show is witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story.

Banni and Yuvan's life has seen lots of ups and downs.

Well, as the show continues to witness a lot of interesting twists and turns, it is all set to witness a crucial track.

Banni and Yuvan are all set to get married and the viewers can't keep calm.

The viewers are already in love with Banni and Yuvan's on-screen jodi and they fondly refer to them as Yuvani.

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Also, Ulka and Pravisht share a great bond off-screen and their social media is proof.

We came across a video on social media where Ulka was seen taking a hilarious dig at Pravisht.

When Ulka was asked about one dish which Pravisht can eat every day.

The actress was quick to say that Pravisht can eat her brains every day.

Ulka bursts into laughter after saying this and so did Pravisht.

Well, Pravisht and Ulka share a great bond and this gives each other chance to crack such hilarious jokes about each other.

Ulka has shown her talent in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi among others.

She has also done a cameo in Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's blockbuster movie Simmba. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery