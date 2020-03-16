Hilarious! This is what Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim made hubby Shoaib Ibrahim do when he is shooting for Ajooni
He also is very active on social media and keeps sharing his life updates with his fans. His banter with his family members, especially his wife, is quite loved by people.
Shoaib Ibrahim is well-known as an actor for shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Nach Baliye 8. He is currently seen in the Star Bharat show, Ajooni.
He is also famous on social media for his vlogs that he does along with his wife, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim.
Recently, we came across a video where his wife Dipika is also seen.
Check out the video below:
In this video, we can see Shoaib cutely complains about his wife as she puts on the face pack on his face. He mentions that this is what happens to him when he is not shooting for his show.
Well, that makes for one funny video.
Tell us in the comments, what do you think about Shoaib’s funny video?
