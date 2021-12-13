HILARIOUS! This is what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actors are up to when not shooting, Neil Bhatt misses the FUN

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is one of the most popular shows of the current times.

The daily soap is witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers hooked to the screen.

We have seen how Sai and Virat's life is once again set to see a major problem.

A lot of drama awaits and the viewers will have to wait for some more time to see Sai and Virat's reunion.

Well, we all know that the show's star cast shares a great rapport and is often seen chilling together on the sets of the show.

A video shared by one of the actors of the show Vihan Verma shows what the boy gang does in their vanity when they are not shooting.

We can see Yogendra Vikram Singh, Mridul Kumar, and Jeetendra Bohara along with Vihan are dancing their hearts out.

Take a look:

While Neil Bhatt goes missing from this fun video, his wife and co-star Aishwarya Sharma managed to mark her presence and her funny cameo in the video is not to be missed.

Well, the boys are on fire it seems!

