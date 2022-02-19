HILARIOUS! This is what made Tanvi Dogra aka Neeti CRAZY on the sets of Colors' show Parineetii

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's newly launched drama series Parineetii is slowly catching the pace.

The show was released a few days ago and the viewers are loving the interesting plot.

Anchal Sahu, Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra are roped in to play the lead roles in the series.

Well, the viewers are enjoying the show and its concept and so are the actors who are working day and night to entertain the viewers.

A video has surfaced on social media where a wedding sequence is taking place.

It is a night shift schedule for the actors.

We all know that actors work round the clock a lot of times as per the given timeline.

In spite of being tired, the actors try to keep the atmosphere on the set lively and happy.

The video shows that Tanvi who plays the role of Neeti is going crazy while shooting the wedding sequence.

Here's what she did:

Not just Tanvi, but her co-stars also burst into laughter seeing Tanvi's madness.

The caption on the video reads how night shifts take a toll on the actors and they often go crazy.

Well, we can totally relate to this!

Tanvi has previously done shows like Meri Sasuma, Jiji Maa, Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, and Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.

Meanwhile, Anchal was seen in shows like Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye, Barrister Babu among others.

On the other hand, Ankur has done shows like Naagin 4, Bepanah Pyaar and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

