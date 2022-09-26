HILARIOUS! What is Maera Mishra doing on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi?

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

The shoot goes on for long hours and the people on set get tired. The cast members are usually seen taking rest on set between shots. One of them is Maera Mishra who was recently captured taking a nap on the set of Bhagya Lakshmi. It looks hilarious and the others on the set have been posting it.

Check them out here:



