HILARIOUS! What is Maera Mishra doing on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi?

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been gaining a lot of love from the audience. A recent video shows Mera Mishra on the set and what she is doing is very funny. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

The shoot goes on for long hours and the people on set get tired. The cast members are usually seen taking rest on set between shots. One of them is Maera Mishra who was recently captured taking a nap on the set of Bhagya Lakshmi. It looks hilarious and the others on the set have been posting it.

Maera rose to fame with an appearance on MTV’s reality show Splitsvilla. She has been gaining a lot of appreciation for her performance in Bhagya Lakshmi.

The show is taking interesting turns. Malishka is feeling insecure about losing Rishi to Lakshmi.

Rishi even confesses that maybe he loves Lakshmi but is confused and this only fuels more fear in Malishka’s heart. However, she decides to not give up.

Meanwhile, Balwinder sees Lakshmi getting closer to Rishi and he refuses to accept it. He decides to get her back in his life at any cost as he cannot lose her. So, Balwinder is now obsessed with Lakshmi and wants to marry her.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

