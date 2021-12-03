HILARIOUS! While Jaya Bachchan mocks Amitabh Bachchan's fashion sense on KBC 13, he refuses to speak to her

MUMBAI: On the Occasion of KBC completing 1000th Episodes, Amitabh Bachchan invited the women of his family. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda sat on the 'hot seat' in the studio, as Jaya Bachchan joined via video and expressed her disapproval of his fashion choices.

Navya pointed out that Amitabh looked particularly dapper in his suit, a departure from his home attire. “When we watch KBC at home—mom, Navya, Agastya, and I—we always discuss your clothes,” Shweta said, as Navya noted that a ‘report card’ is made on Amitabh’s style.

Shweta and Navya looked at Jaya to emphasize their point. “She doesn’t like certain colors on you, and she doesn’t hesitate in saying so,” Navya said about her grandmother. Amitabh turned to his wife and asked whether Navya's words were true.

Scrunching her nose, Jaya said, I have said this to you as well, that maroon-brown thing you wear ” she said, adding, “And then there’s that violet-colored suit)…”

Amitabh pointed out that Navya was also wearing violet, but Jaya said, ‘the grandfather has this mauve thing, it looks very bad.” Amitabh asked, And when I wear violet it doesn’t look good?” Jaya replied, “Nope, it doesn’t look good on you”

Amitabh responded in mock anger, saying that he doesn't want to talk to Jaya anymore. As Jaya replied, "That's a good thing.".

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has just begun. With the exception of one season, Amitabh has hosted the popular game show, which began in 2000 and provided a new lease of life for the actor after a particularly challenging period.

The 1000th episode is filled with nostalgia, emotions, and all levels of Fun!

