Hilarious! This is why Bharti Singh discourages Haarsh Limbachiyaa from dancing to trending songs

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa keep sharing funny videos on Instagram. Their relationship is goofy, and the audience love seeing them together. At present, Haarsh and Bharti are busy promoting the latter's upcoming YouTube Channel. They were seen on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15. They mingled with the actor and even joked around with the contestants. Several videos of their fun time in the house have surfaced online.

In a latest Instagram upload, Haarsh can be seen grooving to Badshah's Jugnu. A lot of celebs are dancing to Jugnu. Anushka Sharma's moves have been the most loved of all. Coming to Haarsh, the comedian got the steps right and was dancing for the camera happily.

But Bharti entered and discouraged him from dancing to such songs. She shared that crew is waiting for him to rehearse his lines. When Haarsh told him that grooving to these trending numbers helps get followers, Bharti had the most epic reply. The laughter queen quipped that people like her and him do not need followers instead trends need them. Over these years, Bharti has carved a space for herself in the industry and she certainly does not need to gain followers as they get attracted to her naturally.

Have a look.

Bharti even told Haarsh that they are comedians and that's what they should focus on. However, after forcing Haarsh out of the frame and sending him out of the room, Bharti started to dance on Jugnu herself.

Credits: Times Now