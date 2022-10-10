HILARIOUS! “Why can’t men have all the fun?” says Sudanshu Pandey as he shares a funny BTS from the sets of Anupamaa

The track of the show is full of high tension drama these days and there seems to be a lighter turn coming up. Read on to know more.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 19:53
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. 

The drama is about to intensify in one of your favourite shows. Anupama is going through a tough time.

We see that Anupama is worried about Pari and is determined to bring her back home. Now, Anupama reaches the temple to pray and luckily, finds Paritosh and Pari there.

She brings them home and Paritosh will be seen demanding another chance. He wants his family back and wants to be there for Pari.

ALSO READ:

Anupamaa - Oh No! Paritosh Swears to Take Anu from Anupama as Revenge

On the other hand, things between Pakhi and Adhik seem to be heating up and are getting closer by the day.

Pakhi is so madly in love with him, unaware of Adhik’s ulterior motives, that she will decide that she is ready to be intimate with him. the two will be caught coming out of a hotel room together.

In the upcoming track, something interesting is about to unfold. The complete male gang of the show will be seen having a lot of fun. Sudanshu Pandey took to his instagram and shared a fun BTS from the sets of the show. It looks hilarious. But Toshu and Adhik won’t be a part of this and the reason is yet to be known.

He wrote, “WHY CAN'T MEN HAVE ALL THE FUN ? ESPECIALLY WHEN THE WOMEN ARE OUT . A little BTS FOR MY INSTA FAMILY STRAIGHT FROM SHAH HOUSE. Hope u have fun watching this as we had doing this”.

Check it out here:

It seems the high tension drama will have an interesting light turn. The audience can’t wait to find out what happens next.

ALSO READ:

Anupamaa : Shocking! Toshu kidnaps Pari; Rakhi to put him behind the bars

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tassnim Sheikh Rakhi Dave Sudhanshu Pandey Paras Kalnawat Anupamaa Vanraj Shah TellyChakkar Rajan Shahi Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Anuj Gaurav Khanna Maan
