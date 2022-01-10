Hilarious! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Preesha and Yuvraj funny BTS that will crack you up. Do check out now

MUMBAI: Star Plus's popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein is winning the hearts of the audiences with its intriguing storyline. Till now we saw hit and miss between Rudraksh and Preesha but the duo felt each other's presence every time.

Onscreen we have seen that Yuvraj Pillai has feelings for Preesha meanwhile she just assumes him as a good friend. Offscreen the actors share their funny behind the scene moments. Similarly in the video you can glimpse that Preesha is seen giving pat to Yuvraj on the back of his head and is teasing him.

Check out the video:

Isn't it very funny we are sure the video must have cracked you up to the core. The current track will see that Roohi is helping Rudraskh stay at her place without Preesha's knowledge.

Rudraksh feels connected to Roohi and has become more attached to her but is unaware that she is his daughter. Will this will create a major misunderstanding between Rudrkash and Preesha.

We will also get to see a face-off between Rudraksh and Preesha where Rudraksh will be upset with Preesha for hiding the truth from him.

Will Roohi bring Preesha and Rudraksh close again?

It will be interesting to see what next happens in the show.

