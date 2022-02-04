Hilarious! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshvardhan's 'PALLU' dialogue becomes a viral meme

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Fans are very quick to notice things that are happing in the show. Likewise, one dialogue of Harshavardhan has taken the internet by storm. Here is a hilarious take on the same that is created by fans that is unmissable. Take a look at this gig right away. We are sure its are going to crack you up.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Akshara is surprised that Aarohi is doubting Abhimanyu. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu is with Anisha at the cafe and tells her that they should inform the others about her to which she tells him that she will kill herself if he did so. Akshara bumps into Anisha at the cafe. Later, she calls up Abhimanyu and tells him something big has happened.

