Hilarious! Yeh Rishta's Harshad Chopda aka Dr. Abhimanyu falls off doing a stunt on set

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

In the show we have seen Harshad Chopda who plays the character of Dr. Abhimanyu shared a video doing a stunt. But the twist is his microphone falls on the floor. Take a look at this hilarious video.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan is seen bragging about how he fired Akshara from the hospital. He tells the family that a guitar player had no business in a reputed hospital like theirs. He tells them that she is very stubborn and handed over her resignation letter to him saying that he can't fire her. Abhimanyu heard it all, and threw a lamp in anger. He tells Harshvardhan that the woman he is referring to is the love of his life, and he should talk about her with respect.

